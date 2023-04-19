Fox News Settlement Riles Colbert: 'Dammit! I Want My Trial!'

Fox News Channel‘s defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems caused quite a stir on late-night TV Tuesday, as many hosts couldn’t help but take jabs at the $787.5 million the news organization agreed to fork over stemming from the cable network’s false election-rigging claims. The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert, for one, couldn’t help but hide his (comical) disappointment.

Commenting on the news network averting a trial, the show tweeted: “Even more disappointing, Fox News will not have to acknowledge on air that it told lies about Dominion in the wake of the 2020 election.”

“Dammit! I want my trial!” Colbert exclaimed on his show Tuesday night. “You were supposed to provide me with six weeks of delicious content. I wanted to see Rupert Murdoch put his hand on the Bible and burst into flames!”

The host acknowledged that the settlement — though lucrative for Dominion — does “nothing for our democracy. What we need is Fox News personalities to look straight into the camera and admit that they lied over and over again about the 2020 election and then hurl themselves into Mount Doom!”

Colbert certainly wasn’t the only host to tackle the issue. Jimmy Kimmel chimed in saying, “No company in America had a worse day than Fox News today. It’s gonna take a lot of reverse-mortgage ads to pay that one off!”

He continued: “I also wanna say ‘nice going’ to Dominion. We naively thought this was about making Fox News take responsibility for destroying their reputation because that’s what they told us it was about. But no, they took the money instead, which means the liars who knowingly misled their oatmeal-brained viewers and seriously damaged our democracy don’t have to say anything about it at all… while Dominion and their lawyers go shopping for yachts, I guess.”

Additionally, CNN’s Jake Tapper could barely hold it together as he attempted to read Fox News’ official statement on the settlement. He unleashed a small chuckle and paused for a bit while trying to get the words out. “I’m sorry this is going to be difficult to say with a straight face,” he said before continuing to read Fox’s words. “‘This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our dec-,'” Tapper laughed before trying to regain his composure and finish the statement.

