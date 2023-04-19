Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Kirk Arrives (and La'an's Got a Crush!) in Season 2 Trailer — Watch

The arrival of James T. Kirk seems to make a big impression on at least one Enterprise crew member in a newly released trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ second season.

Paul Wesley — who previously appeared as Kirk in Strange New Worlds‘ freshman finale, albeit in an alternate timeline — will show up as the real Kirk in Season 2. And, as Rebecca Romijn’s Una observes in the trailer above, Lt. La’an Noonien-Singh radiates a certain “energy” when Kirk beams onto the Enterprise.

And though the trailer doesn’t show us Kirk and Spock’s first meeting, co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers previously told TVLine that their introduction to each other will be “a big moment” in the new episodes.

“We think about it every day,” Myers said. “In the moment, when they finally meet, we absolutely make a big moment of it and hope people will enjoy what we come up with.” Meanwhile, the sophomore run will also introduce Carol Kane in the recurring role of Pelia (who can be glimpsed in Wednesday’s trailer, as well), and will feature a hybrid live-action/animation episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Strange New Worlds returns for Season 2 on Thursday, June 15, with new episodes streaming weekly; the show previously scored an early Season 3 renewal in March. Watch the new trailer in full above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the season!