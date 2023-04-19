Dear Edward Cancelled at Apple TV+

Dear Edward: Your Apple TV+ series is done.

The streamer has cancelled the drama, TVLine has learned. There will be no Season 2.

The series, which marked the reunion of Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims and star Connie Britton, was based on Ann Napolitano’s 2020 novel of the same name. The series followed a 12-year-old boy named Edward (played by Colin O’Brien, Grey’s Anatomy), who was the only survivor of a plane crash that killed his family. In the wake of the tragic accident, per the official synopsis, “Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy” and “unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed” as everyone affected tries to figure out how to move forward with their lives.

In addition to Britton and O’Brien, the cast included Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Brian d’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why), Anna Uzele (City on a Hill), Jasmin Walker (Love Life) and Idris Debrand (BBC 2’s MotherFatherSon), among others.

Katims penned the series, which he also executive-produced. Napolitano and Fisher Stevens (Succession) also were executive producers; Stevens also directed the series’ pilot.

Do you have thoughts and/or feelings about Dear Edward‘s cancellation? Hit the comments and let us hear ’em!