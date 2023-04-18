Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek: Section 31 Mission Is Officially a Go, With a Twist

Recently minted Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is ready to explore the murky corners of Star Trek’s Section 31 — though in a slightly different way then first anticipated.

Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that Yeoh is locked in to reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31, which will now arrive in the form of a “special original movie event” for the streaming service.

Yeoh played USS Shenzhou captain Philippa Georgiou in Season 1 of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery, but was killed off early on. She returned later that season as a ruthless mirror-universe counterpart, Emperor Georgiou, who wound up involved in Starfleet’s Section 31 — a covert element that was first introduced in the Deep Space Nine TV series, and played a role throughout Discovery Season 2.

It was four years ago January that the prospective Section 31 offshoot was put into development. Since then, Yeoh has gone on to book/film roles in Marvel’s Shang-Chi, the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, Netflix’s recently released The Witcher: Blood Origin and Disney+’s upcoming American Born Chinese. Yet despite Yeoh’s status as a red-hot commodity, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine in January that a Section 31 project was “still in development.”

The freshly greenlit telepic will follow Georgiou as she first joins Section 31, which is tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, all while facing the sins of her past. Production will get underway later this year.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” Yeoh said in a statement. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams.

“We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you,” she added, “and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

TV franchise EP executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement, “All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!”