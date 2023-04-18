Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre to Reunite for HBO Max Bookie Comedy

Chuck Lorre is reportedly back in business with Charlie Sheen, a dozen-plus years after the latter’s final appearance on Two and a Half Men.

Sheen of course co-starred alongside Jon Cryer on Lorre’s Two and a Half Men for the first eight seasons of the CBS hitcom, earning three Emmy nominations before an infamous public meltdown led to his contract being terminated in 2011.

But now, our sister site Deadline is reporting that Sheen will have a recurring role on How to Be a Bookie, a single-camera HBO Max comedy co-written by Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) and Nick Bakay (Mom, Young Sheldon), and starring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

In the eight-episode comedy, which was ordered to series last October, “a veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.”

There are no details at this time on Sheen’s recurring role. (Neither the streamer nor production studio commented on Deadline’s report.)

Sheen is also to set to star/play himself in Ramble On, a potential series set in Hollywood from Entourage creator Doug Ellin. The scripted dramedy, which has no network attached yet, is said to be follow “Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside up-and-comers looking to establish their own.”