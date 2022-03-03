Charlie Sheen-Led Showbiz Dramedy in the Works From Entourage Creator

Charlie Sheen is about to play his most challenging role yet: himself.

The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Ramble On, a new potential series set in Hollywood from Entourage creator Doug Ellin. Sheen will play himself in “a scripted dramedy immersed in real life about Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside up-and-comers looking to establish their own,” per the official description. (No network is attached yet; a pilot is currently in production in Los Angeles.)

Sheen leads an all-star cast that also includes Entourage alums Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon, Charlie’s father Martin Sheen, John C. McGinley (Scrubs), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), Kimiko Glenn (Orange Is the New Black) and more. Entourage‘s Emmanuelle Chriqui will also make a special appearance.

Ellin will serve as creator and executive producer. “This idea has been spinning in my head for years, and seeing it come to life is incredible,” he said in a statement. “I feel beyond grateful that so many of my Entourage crew and cast members, along with some of the most talented, comedic forces in the industry, have joined us on this exciting new journey. We cannot wait to share this with the world.”

If the project gets picked up, it would mark Sheen’s first regular TV role since his starring turn on FX’s Anger Management, which ran from 2012 to 2014. He also starred alongside Jon Cryer on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, earning three Emmy nominations before an infamous public meltdown led to his contract being terminated in 2011.