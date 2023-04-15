Ratings: WWE, Blue Bloods Rerun Lead Friday; Shark Tank Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods rerun copped the night’s largest audience. Blue Bloods Finale: Look Who's Returning!

ABC | Shark Tank (with 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating) slipped to at least season lows.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.2 mil/0.5) was down.

NBC | Leading out a Lopez vs. Lopez rerun (1.4 mil/0.2), Grand Crew (990K/0.2) was down 17% in audience.

CBS | A Blue Bloods repeat drew 3.3 million total viewers. (CBS’ Friday slate is all-new next week; should Fire Country‘s Bode get paroled?)

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (640K/0.1), Whose Line Is It Anyway? (550K/0.1) and The Great American Joke Off [sic] (410K/0.1) were all up in viewers.

