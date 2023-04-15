How to Stream Mrs. Davis, A.I. Drama Series Starring Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin is quite literally living on a prayer in her Peacock series, Mrs. Davis, which premieres Thursday, April 20.

The series follows Gilpin’s Sister Simone as she and an ex-boyfriend take us on a globe-spanning journey to destroy Mrs. Davis, a powerful artificial intelligence. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the surprising drama series.

How to Watch Mrs. Davis on Streaming

Mrs. Davis will premiere its first four episodes Thursday, April 20 on Peacock; a new episode will stream every Thursday after that. So if you want to go on a terrifying unconventional ride, you’ll have to subscribe to the streamer.

What Is Mrs. Davis About?

“Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence,” says the show’s official synopsis, while “Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?” Peacock calls the series “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

In addition to Gilpin (GLOW, Gaslit), the series also stars Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) as Simone’s friend Wiley and Andy McQueen (Outer Banks) as her other friend, Jay. Additional cast includes Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

