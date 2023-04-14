TVLine Items: IT Prequel Taps Revenge Vet, Shonda Drama Adds Cast and More

Revenge vet Madeleine Stowe could be facing something even more scary than the Hamptons’ elite: IT.

The actress will recur in Welcome to Derry, HBO Max’s upcoming prequel series to the supernatural horror film based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, our sister site Deadline reports. No character details are currently available.

Also boarding the show in a series-regular role is Stephen Rider (Daredevil, Instinct), who joins previously announced cast members Chris Chalk (Gotham), James Remar (Black Lightning), Taylour Paige (Hit the Floor) and Jovan Adepo (Sorry for Your Loss).

Welcome to Derry will reportedly take place in the ’60s and explore the origins of the curse that would haunt the small Maine town for the next 27 years. The series will lead into the events of the first IT movie, with filmmaker Andy Muschietti set to direct multiple episodes including the premiere.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix’s Shondaland-produced murder-mystery drama The Residence, starring Uzo Aduba as an eccentric detective caught up in White House whodunnit, has added singer Kylie Minogue (as herself), 3rd Rock From the Sun‘s Jane Curtin, Happy Endings‘ Eliza Coupe and 13 others to its cast, Deadline reports.

* Minnie Driver (Speechless) and Amandla Jahava (Rap Sh!t) will star in FX’s Peep Show reboot pilot, based on the long-running British comedy, our sister site Variety reports. The project centers around “the relationship between a long-suffering assistant (Jahava) and her boss (Driver), an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur.”

* Hulu has released a teaser for The Clearing, an eight-part psychological thriller starring Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce. It premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday, May 24.

