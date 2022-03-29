It Prequel Series Welcome to Derry In the Works at HBO Max — Report

Prepare to learn more about the nightmarish, trans-dimensional evil clown at the center of It.

A prequel series based on the Stephen King novel is in the works at HBO Max, the newsletter The Ankler reports. Tentatively titled Welcome to Derry, the show will take place in the ‘60s and explore the origins of the curse that would haunt the small Maine town for the next 27 years — as well as the origin story of Pennywise the Clown.

Per Variety, Andy Muschietti, who directed the 2017 blockbuster It: Chapter One and its sequel It: Chapter Two, will write and executive-produce the series alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. Muschietti and Fuchs developed the story for the show.

The series will lead into the events of the first It film, which starred Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, Defending Jacob), Sophia Lillis (I Am Not Okay With This), Chosen Jacobs (God Friended Me, Hawaii Five-0), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Big Sky) and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

Skarsgård reprised the role for the 2019 sequel starring James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan as the grown-up characters from Chapter One. The film ended with the surviving members of the Losers defeating Pennywise in a final confrontation, thus ridding their town of the predatory clown once and for all.

It was previously adapted into a 1990 miniseries starring Richard Thomas, Tim Reid, John Ritter, Harry Anderson, Annette O’Toole, Seth Green, Jonathan Brandis and Tim Curry as Pennywise.

