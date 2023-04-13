Buckle up, nerds: It’s senior freaking year. Never Have I Ever Final Season Photos

Never Have I Ever will be back for its final season — which coincides with Devi’s last year of high school — on Thursday, June 8, Netflix announced Thursday.

The comedy, which hails from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American teen who’s grieving her recently deceased father and trying to navigate the social and romantic pitfalls of high school. (Get caught up with the Season 3 finale recap.)

In addition to Ramakrishnan, the Season 4 cast includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young. Jeff Garlin, who left The Goldbergs in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about his on-set behavior, also will appear in Season 4. He will play Len, who “fixes a mean sandwich,” per the official character description, and who will prompt Devi’s mother, Nirmala, to wonder if she’s truly done with relationships.

