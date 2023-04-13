Drake Bell Is 'Missing and Endangered,' According to Florida Police Report

Former child star Drake Bell is “considered missing and endangered” as of Thursday, the Daytona Beach Police Department has confirmed. UPDATE: Bell has been found alive.

In a Facebook post, Florida authorities reveal that the Drake & Josh star was last seen traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, potentially near Mainland High School, Wednesday night at 9 pm ET. The public is encouraged to reach out with any information to Detective Jayson Wallace, who can be reached by phone (386-671-5207) or email (wallacejayson@dbpd.us).

In June 2021, Bell pled guilty to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children, and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Per Variety, the charges stemmed from a 2017 incident involving Bell, then 31, and a 15-year-old girl he met online. According to authorities, Bell and the underage girl exchanged social media messages that were “sexual in nature.” He was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.

Bell rose to fame alongside Amanda Bynes and Josh Peck on children’s sketch comedy series The Amanda Show, which ran for three seasons between 1999 and 2002. Two years later, Bell and Peck reunited on another Dan Schneider production, the aforementioned sitcom Drake & Josh, which ran for four seasons, between 2004 and 2007, and spawned the 2008 made-for-TV movie Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh. Bell also headlined a live-action Fairly OddParents trilogy for the cable network, with three movies produced between 2011 and 2014.

In more recent years, Bell has transitioned largely to voiceover work, voicing Peter Parker in the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man, Avengers Assemble and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.