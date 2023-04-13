Drake Bell Found Alive, Hours After He Was First Reported Missing

Former child star Drake Bell, who was previously declared “missing and endangered” by Florida police, has been found alive.

Bell, 36, was first reported missing on Thursday morning, when the Daytona Beach Police Department shared on Facebook that the Nickelodeon personality was last seen traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, potentially near Mainland High School, Wednesday night at 9 pm ET.

In an update shared at approximately 1:30 pm ET, DBPD wrote: “We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.” No further details have been released as of press time.

In June 2021, Bell pled guilty to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children, and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Per Variety, the charges stemmed from a 2017 incident involving Bell, then 31, and a 15-year-old girl he met online. According to authorities, Bell and the underage girl exchanged social media messages that were “sexual in nature.” He was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.

Bell rose to fame alongside Amanda Bynes and Josh Peck on children’s sketch comedy series The Amanda Show, which ran for three seasons between 1999 and 2002. Two years later, Bell and Peck reunited on another Dan Schneider production, Drake & Josh, which ran for four seasons, between 2004 and 2007, and spawned the 2008 made-for-TV movie, Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh. Bell also headlined a live-action Fairly OddParents trilogy for the cable network, with three movies produced between 2011 and 2014.

In more recent years, Bell has transitioned largely to voiceover work, voicing Peter Parker in the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man, Avengers Assemble and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.