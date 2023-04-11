Ratings: American Idol, NCIS Lead Monday; 9-1-1 Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s American Idol led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the largest audience. What Broadcast Shows Are Still on the Bubble?

On a night hampered by the lowest Monday PUT (persons using TVs) levels since Feb. 20….

CBS | The Neighborhood (with 5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating), Bobishola (4.5 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawaii (4.9 mil/0.3) were all down in audience, with the former also dipping in the demo. NCIS (6.6 mil/0.4) however added a few eyeballs.

ABC | American Idol (4.2 mil/0.5, read recap) dropped some eyeballs week-to-week but was steady in the demo. The Good Doctor (3.4 mil/0.4) posted its first 0.4 rating since Dec. 5.

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.3 mil/0.4, read recap) slipped to what looks like series lows. Fantasy Island (1.6 mil/0.2), back from a five-week break, was down in audience but steady in the demo.

