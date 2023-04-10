The Good Doctor Sets Glassman and Morgan on New Paths — and Plants the Seeds for a Potential Series Departure

Warning: The following contains spoilers about Season 6, Episode 19 of ABC’s The Good Doctor. Good Doctor Cast Exits

The good news: Dr. Glassman is cancer free!

The bad news: Something is definitely wrong with Glassy.

Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor confirmed that the spot seen on his MRI was not a glioblastoma recurrence; it was scar tissue from radiation. But before Shaun could celebrate, he and Lea noticed that the crib Glassman built for their li’l peanut was missing two sutures screws. “Dr. Glassman doesn’t have brain cancer, but there is something wrong with his brain,” Shaun declared. And while we don’t know what, exactly, is wrong with him just yet, we should have an answer relatively soon. Only two episodes remain before the May 1 finale.

Morgan’s storyline also took an unexpected (but ultimately predictable) turn: She was supposed to undergo an embryo transfer, but postponed after the death of a homeless, single mother left seven-week-old baby Eden orphaned, setting up a potential adaption storyline.

Lastly, the episode planted the seeds for Andrews’ possible ouster. After casting doubt on Lim’s decision making in the operating room, Andrew apologized to his chief of surgery and explained that he’s “been under a microscope with the board lately.” We already got the sense that he was under immense pressure last week, when his fling with Villanueva ended over St. Bons’ nursing shortage. Having the board vote to remove him as president by season’s end would give portrayer Hill Harper the out he needs to pursue a rumored U.S. Senate run.

