The Good Doctor's Hill Harper Eyes U.S. Senate Run — Is Dr. Andrews Scrubbing Out Ahead of Potential Season 7?

Good Doctor Cast Exits

According to Puck News, Good Doctor star Hill Harper is planning to run for U.S. Senate in the state of Michigan, where he will challenge Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the seat currently held by outgoing senator Debbie Stabenow. He is expected to announce his candidacy in April.

A run for political office would likely impact Harper’s future on the Freddie Highmore medical drama, which films in British Columbia, Canada, and is still awaiting word on a Season 7 renewal. TVLine has reached out to ABC and Sony for comment.

Harper, who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews, is one of three remaining series regulars from The Good Doctor Season 1, including Highmore (who stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy) and Richard Schiff (who plays Shaun’s surrogate father, Dr. Aaron Glassman). A November episode planted the seeds for Andrews to reunite with ex-wife Isobel (now played by Girlfriends‘ Golden Brooks).

Per Puck, Harper is a lawyer-turned-actor who graduated from Brown University (with Latin honors) and Harvard Law. Prior to The Good Doctor, he starred as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes on the long-running CBS procedural CSI: NY, which ran for nine seasons and ended in 2013.

The Good Doctor, currently in Season 6, remains ABC’s second most-viewed drama (behind only The Rookie). ABC is readying its first spinoff, The Good Lawyer starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman, which airs its backdoor pilot on Monday, March 13.

Would you miss Dr. Andrews were Hill Harper to depart The Good Doctor? Hit the comments with your reactions to the news.