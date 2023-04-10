What About The Flash Movie Most Excites Grant Gustin? And Is He In It?

Fun fact #1: One week after Grant Gustin’s The Flash premiered on The CW (in October 2014), Ezra Miller was cast as the scarlet speedster in a standalone feature film.

Fun fact #2: Three weeks after TV’s The Flash airs its series finale, Miller’s movie — following multiple delays — will finally hit theaters.

Miller’s movie “has kind of been looming the whole time” that The Flash was airing on The CW, Gustin acknowledges in the TVLine video above.

Gustin says that while it was “weird,” in retrospect, to have a big-screen Flash cast so soon after he had made his TV debut as the same superhero, “I was happy where I was,” working on a series brought to life by the likes of Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns. “[The movie] has just been there the whole time, and now it’s finally coming out as we wrap up.”

Set to hit theaters on June 16, The Flash has Miller reprising the role they previously played most meaningfully in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but also via cameos for the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover and HBO Max’s Peacemaker.

In addition to Miller (in a dual role), the Flashpoint storyline-inspired film’s cast includes Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Fairfax) as Iris West, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) in her debut as Supergirl, and Michael Shannon and Antje Traue reprising their Man of Steel roles of General Zod and Faora-Ul. Additionally, Ben Affleck is joined by at least one other familiar Batman: Michael Keaton’s.

In the video above, Gustin shares what — or, who — has him excited to see The Flash on the big screen. But all told, he says that “as a Flash fan myself now,” he is most curious to see “what they’re able to do with Flash in that type of setting, that type of vehicle.”

Then… at the 00:50 mark of the video above… Gustin affirms that there have been “a lot of rumors out there, for a long time,” about him possibly appearing in the Flash movie. Maybe even as the speedster himself, as some sort of ripple effect of the Flashpoint storyline. Press play above to see what Gustin says about that.

TVLine previously spoke with The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace about the movie, and he said that when it comes to DC’s scarlet speedster, the more the Barry-er.

“I do believe there’s a world for all things Flash — Elseworlds, TV, movie… whatever. I just love the character so much,” Wallace opined. “Grant will always be the Flash for a certain generation in the same way that for my generation Christopher Reeve was Superman. That doesn’t mean I’m not excited to see Michael B. Jordan play a Black Superman — I can’t wait for that — or for the other Supermans, like Henry Cavill or Brandon Routh. I love them all, but I grew up with Christopher Reeve. So there’s a whole group of folks who are going to grow up saying, ‘Grant was my Flash.’ But then there’ll be a new generation of folks that say, ‘Ezra Miller, they are my Flash, too.’”

