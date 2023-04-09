Cocaine Bear: How to Stream the Gonzo Coked-Up Grizzly Thriller

A drug runner’s plane crashes? A coked-up bear runs rampant in the woods? All based on a true story? Now is your chance to watch all of that and more in the thrilling and hilarious Cocaine Bear, which hits streaming soon. Here’s what you need to know.

Cocaine Bear was theatrically released on Feb. 24 and follows a group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest after a plane transporting a whole lotta cocaine crashes. The thriller is based on real events that happened in 1985.

How to Watch Cocaine Bear on Streaming

Cocaine Bear will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Friday, April 14. When you sign up for Peacock you gain access to other popular movies such as Knock at the Cabin, M3GAN (and its unrated cut!), Jordan Peele’s Nope, the Academy Award-nominated Tár, Warm Bodies, Violent Night, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Peacock also offers original TV series including Poker Face, The Traitors, The Real Housewives of Miami, Vampire Academy, The Best Man: Final Chapters and more. You can also stream the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives and full seasons of Yellowstone, Modern Family, The Office and Two and a Half Men. Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice.

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Peacock Premium Plus with no ads)



Currently, Peacock offers two subscription levels: the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and is just $4.99/month (sign up here); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here).

What Is Cocaine Bear About?

The film is “inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it,” according to its official synopsis. “This wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.”

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) and newcomer Scott Seiss.

