Grey's James Pickens Jr. Unpacks the Heartrending Twist 'That's Going to Test Richard Like Nothing Before'

Be afraid. Be very afraid. We already know that the Season 19 finale of Grey’s Anatomy is going to break our hearts (thank Kevin McKidd and Camilla Luddington for the heads-up). And since Catherine’s cancer has progressed, there would seem to be a good chance that we — and her adoring husband — will lose her.

What lies ahead is “something that’s really going to test Richard like maybe nothing before has up to this point,” OG James Pickens Jr. told TVLine at the ABC drama’s recent PaleyFest panel. “His focus is going to be ushering her on and cheerleading her. He’ll try to not dwell on [the potential of her dying] as much as possible, if that can be done.

“But I think he wants to just make her landing, wherever that is,” he added, “as comfortable as possible.”

The harrowing storyline is certainly challenging Pickens and leading lady Debbie Allen, who not only plays Catherine but directed the second hour of the two-part Thursday, May 18, finale (starting at 9/8c). “Obviously, we both have longtime spouses, and so you get in the mindset of ‘Oh my God, what if this were really my wife or husband or something? How do you deal with that?’ So, it’s kind of cathartic in that way.”

Too soon — way too soon, we know — but we had to ask: Should the worst happen, does Pickens think that Richard happened to hang onto the phone number of flirtatious Gemma (Jasmine Guy)? “Oh my God, I’m not going to talk about that,” he said with a laugh. “That’s all secret.” (With reporting by Scott Huver)

What do you think? Is Richard — and are we — about to lose the force of nature that is Catherine Fox?