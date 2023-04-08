Friday Ratings: Fire Country Grows 14% With Kane Brown Guest Spot

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s SmackDown dominated Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods and Fire Country easily drew the night’s largest crowds.
CBS | SWAT (with 4.9 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating), Fire Country Guest-Starring Country Music Superstar Kane Brown (5.8 mil/0.4) and Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, with Fire Country improving 14% on last week’s second-smallest audience and Blue Bloods rebounding 11% from a series low audience.
FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) was down a tick from last week’s pre-WrestleMania outing.
NBC | Tuesday-bound Lopez vs. Lopez (1.8 mil/0.3) was steady, as was Grand Crew (1.1 mil/0.2)
ABC | Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.4) was steady.
THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (610K/0.1) added viewers, whereas Whose Line (450K/0.1) and The Great American Joke Off [sic] (290K/0.0) dropped eyeballs.
