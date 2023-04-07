Ratings: Law & Order: SVU Tops Thursday, Call Me Kat Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, with CBS (and, well, The CW) in rerun mode: NBC’s Law & Order: SVU led Thursday both in the demo and in total viewers. 21 Broadcast Shows on the Bubble!

NBC | Law & Order (with 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating), SVU (4.4 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (3.2 mil/0.4) each added eyeballs and held steady in the demo.

ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.4) and Grey’s Anatomy (3.2 mil/0.4, read recap) both dipped, while Diane Sawyer’s sitdown with Jeremy Renner (3.4 mil/0.3) drew the time slot’s best audience since Alaska Daily‘s series opener (and matched the freshman “bubble” show‘s highest demo rating).

FOX | Next Level Chef (1.9 mil/0.4) and Animal Control (1.2 mil/0.3) were both steady, while Call Me Kat (1.2 mil/0.3) ticked up in both measures and posted only its fourth 0.3 rating of the season-to-date.

