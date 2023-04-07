Neighborhood Stars Talk 100 Episodes, Reveal Why Steve Harvey and New Girl Loftmates Haven't Guest-Starred (Yet)

How do the stars of The Neighborhood feel about hitting 100 episodes?

“Well, we came in together in free agency and said, ‘Let’s get 200,'” Max Greenfield tells TVLine. “We’d already done the hundred thing. We were both free agents, like Kyrie [Irving] and [Kevin] Durant,” who teamed up on the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets before being traded to different teams this year, “but this is going to end in a better way” — especially if Cedric the Entertainer has any say in the matter.

“I’m not going to Dallas,” he deadpans.

Ahead of the CBS sitcom’s milestone outing (airing Monday at 8/7c), TVLine hopped on Zoom with the series’ central odd couple to mark the momentous occasion — which features a crossover with CBS’ The Talk and was directed by Cedric — and to reminisce about the first 99 episodes.

Our wide-ranging Q&A sees Cedric and Greenfield reflect on the original, unaired pilot (which was filmed with a different Dave and Gemma!), their first impressions of each other, and their favorite Calvin-and-Dave storylines. They also give flowers to TV wives Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs, while Greenfield recalls a particularly challenging episode in Season 1 — an episode that would ultimately solidify the Dave-and-Gemma relationship.

And because we love a good stunt casting at TVLine, we couldn’t let this dynamic duo go before asking what it’s going to take to get Cedric’s good pal (and onetime costar) Steve Harvey, or any of the New Girl loftmates, on the show. As it turns out, there was a legitimate effort to bring Harvey on for the 100th episode, but it was a logistical nightmare. As for the New Girl gang, Greenfield cracks that one of his former castmates turned him down via text — but not Jake Johnson. Johnson making an appearance may prove difficult, though, for reasons we’ll let Greenfield reveal in the video above.

The Neighborhood — which has already been renewed for Season 6 — airs Monday nights at 8 pm. Scroll up to see our interview with the stars, then drop a comment below.