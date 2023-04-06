Sterling K. Brown to Star in New Hulu Drama Series From This Is Us Creator

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and series creator Dan Fogelman are reuniting on a new drama series at Hulu, TVLine has confirmed.

Details remain sketchy, but the untitled thriller — written by Fogelman — would find Brown playing the head of security for a former president, per Variety.

Fogelman and Brown would both serve as EPs alongside Jess Rosenthal and John Hoberg.

It was nearly one year ago that This Is Us wrapped its six-season run on NBC.

Multi-Emmy winner Brown will next be seen in Washington Black, Hulu’s limited series adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel’s novel. The nine-episode historical drama will follow 11-year-old George Washington “Wash” Black, who runs from a Barbados sugar plantation after a traumatic incident. Black becomes the protégé of Medwin Harris (played by Brown), a convivial refugee who is very popular in/deeply protective of the Black community in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As the series progresses, Wash and Medwin’s relationship causes Medwin to look within himself and let down his defenses.