My Adventures With Superman Eyes Summer Release Date — Watch Teaser Trailer for Animated Series

My Adventures With Superman, which was ordered to series nearly two years ago, will fly onto your screens this summer, it was announced on Wednesday morning.

The animated series will air on Adult Swim as well as stream on HBO Max, starting on a date TBD; watch a teaser trailer above.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, My Adventures With Superman is described as a serialized coming-of-age story that catches up with a twentysomething Clark Kent (voiced by The Boys‘ Jack Quaid), the bright and driven Lois Lane (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s Alice Lee) and their best friend Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

Specifically, the story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his mysterious origins, while Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy to break the stories that matter. “All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity!” reads the synopsis. “Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right.”

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., said back when the series was ordered. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

My Adventures With Superman was ordered in May 2021, on the same day as Batman: Caped Crusader, another new animated series which after being orphaned by HBO Max last summer found a new home on Prime Video.