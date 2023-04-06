TVLine Items: IT Prequel Series Casting, Daytime Emmys Date and More

HBO Max’s IT prequel series has found its first potential victims.

Chris Chalk (Gotham), James Remar (Black Lightning), Taylour Paige (Hit the Floor) and Jovan Adepo (Sorry for Your Loss) have joined the cast of Welcome to Derry, the upcoming prequel to the supernatural horror film based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, our sister site Variety reports. No character details are currently available.

The show will reportedly take place in the ’60s and explore the origins of the curse that would haunt the small Maine town for the next 27 years. The series will lead into the events of the first IT movie, with filmmaker Andy Muschietti set to direct multiple episodes including the premiere.

* CBS announced that the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air live on Friday, June 16 starting at 9 pm ET (and stream live and on demand on Paramount+).

* The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has added Sutton Foster (Younger, Bunheads), Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Darren Criss (Glee) and Gilmore Girls vets Danny Strong and Sean Gunn to its guest-star list for the fifth and final season.

* Roku has ordered the docuseries WWE: Recruits, following hopeful young wrestlers competing to become WWE Superstars. John Cena will serve as an executive producer and appear alongside other past and current WWE Universe Superstars, including Paul “TRIPLE H” Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Ettore “Big E” Ewan, Bianca Belaire and Ric Flair.

* Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom is slated to headline and executive-produce a TV series adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel This Must Be the Place, which is in the works at Prime Video, our sister site Deadline reports. Centered around love and choices, the project follows Daniel Sullivan and his wife Claudette as something from Daniel’s past threatens to upend their perfectly established home.

* The Apple TV+ series High Desert is slated to premiere Wednesday, May 17, with new episodes releasing weekly. Emmy award-winning director and producer Jay Roach is set to direct the dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette (Severance), Matt Dillion (Wayward Pines), Christine Taylor (Search Party) and more, with Ben Stiller serving as an EP on the eight-episode, half-hour series.

* Netflix released an official trailer for The Light We Carry, a special conversation with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey set to release on Tuesday, April 25:

* Hulu has released a trailer for the new drama Saint X, starring Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead) and premiering with its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 26:

