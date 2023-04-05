Ratings: FBI Crossover Leads CBS Tuesday to a Season High in Viewership

In the latest TV show ratings, with the cable news networks seeing spikes in the wake of Donald Trump’s arrest: Two-thirds of CBS’ #TheFBIs crossover event led Tuesday in the demo, while the FBI hour delivered the night’s biggest audience. TV's Best Crossovers Ever, Ranked!

CBS | Opening the 3-way crossover event (which readers gave an “A-“), and in an earlier-than-usual time slot, FBI: International drew its largest audience ever (6.3 million total viewers, 14% above its season average) and a 0.5 demo rating. FBI followed with 6.4 mil and a 0.5. Closing out the event, FBI: Most Wanted copped its best audience since Dec. 14 (5.9 mil) along with a 0.4 rating. All told, CBS enjoyed its most watched Tuesday of the season; read our Scola/Nina post mortem.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.2 mil/0.4, read recap) hit and tied at least season lows, while Accused (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady.

THE CW | Superman & Lois (720K/0.1) drew a best-since-season premiere audience, while Gotham Knights (470K/0.1) was steady.

NBC | Night Court (3.2 mil/0.4) and American Auto (1.9 mil/0.2) were steady, while The Voice (4.2 mil/0.4, read recap) and That’s My Jam (2.2 mil/0.3) were down.

