9-1-1: Lone Star's Mini Crossover Takes a Tragic Turn — Plus, Who's Expecting?

Known for tackling over-the-top crises across the city of Austin, 9-1-1: Lone Star on Tuesday faced a pair of emergencies that were a little closer to home for members of the 126.

We’ll start with Mateo’s cousin Marvin (also played by actor Julian Works), whom we previously met in a 2018 episode of flagship series 9-1-1. Though he only ever appeared over FaceTime, Marvin hit up his “identical cousin” for the $25,000 he needed for bail after being arrested for joyriding — again! Owen refused to loan Mateo the money, explaining that helping his cousin would only enable him further, but secret saver Nancy was more than happy to cough up the necessary dough.

It was eventually revealed that Mateo feels like he owes Marvin everything… because he does. Mateo accidentally burned down a middle school when he was young, and Marvin stepped up and took the fall, thus saving Mateo from being deported back to Mexico. Unfortunately, this was the beginning of Marvin’s downward spiral; after being sent to juvie, Marvin fell into a life of crime.

Now for the tragic part: Marvin was only out of police custody for about two hours before he stole another car, crashed it and died. Distraught, Mateo drank himself into a stupor to gain the courage to tell his family what happened, only to accidentally hit his head on the table and dream up an entire sitcom about the sacrifice Marvin made for him.

Owen agreed to take Mateo to the “station,” where he intended to confess to his childhood crime, but he fooled the young first responder by bringing him to the fire station, not the police station. Owen explained that Mateo is making things right everyday by showing up and helping people. He’ll still feel guilty, no doubt, but at least he can being moving forward from this nightmare.

As for this week’s other life-or-death surprise… Judd’s going to be a grandfather! Wyatt and his girlfriend dropped by the Ryders’ house for dinner, where Judd’s son revealed that not only has he dropped out of school but he also wants to become a firefighter in order to support their baby.

This caused quite a bit of friction between them, as Judd didn’t feel that Wyatt has what it takes to live the firefighter life. But Wyatt already proved him wrong once by getting into the academy, so Judd agreed to whip him into proper shape. And they’d better hurry, because he only has a week!

Your thoughts on this week’s mini 9-1-1 crossover via Marvin? How about Mateo’s surprising backstory? And does Wyatt really have what it takes to become a firefighter? Whatever’s on your mind, let it all out in a comment below.