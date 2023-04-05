Lando: Will Donald Glover Reprise Role in Star Wars Standalone Series?

Donald Glover says he’s engaged in preliminary conversations with Lucasfilm about stepping back into the role of Lando Calrissian, presumably for Disney+’s in-the-works Lando series.

“We’re talking about it,” Glover revealed to GQ (watch video above) of reprising the iconic character, originated by Billy Dee Williams in 1980’s Empire Strikes Back. “That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.

“Lando is charm incarnate,” the actor-writer-musician added. “He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?”

It was way back in December 2020 that Disney+ confirmed that it had ordered a prequel series centered on the iconic Star Wars con artist. At the time, there was no confirmation of who would be playing the titular scoundrel, although speculation had been that Glover would reclaim his big screen role. (The Atlanta Emmy winner played Young Lando in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.)

Justin Simien (Dear White People) is attached to shepherd the project.

Glover previously played coy when asked about his potential involvement in Lando, hedging to Jimmy Kimmel last year, “Am I? No, yeah, you know, I have a lot of things. I like to blossom and then go away. Right now, it’s definitely the start of another one of those. I have a ton of stuff I’ve been working on, but I just wanted it all to come out at the same time. I feel like that’s what’s important to me.”