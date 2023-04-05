Grey's Casts Bold Type Alum Sam Page

If laughter really is the best medicine, he just might pull through. Sam Page has been cast by Grey’s Anatomy in the recurring role of Sam Sutton, a new patient who, though seriously injured, still has his sense of humor, our sister site Variety reports.

Team Grey's Drops Season 19 Finale Spoilers

The actor, a veteran of The Bold Type and Mad Men, will make his first appearance in the Thursday, May 4, episode. His character, an Air Force pilot, is dealing with trauma in the aftermath of a base-jumping accident. But he remains quite the charmer, ABC hastens to note. So perhaps he could catch the eye of Jo, who still isn’t with Link (despite the fact that they both really want to be with each other!), or Jules, who insists that she and fellow resident Blue are just having sex, not embarking on a relationship. (Sure, Jan.)

The logline for Page’s episode, “Come Fly With Me,” reveals that Chris Carmack’s Link will be struggling “with his own self-doubt as he preps for a massive surgery.” Who could blame him, considering that he’s become the most hated man in Seattle after football star Tank died on his operating table?

Grey’s Anatomy was recently renewed for Season 20 with executive producer Meg Marinis stepping in for showrunner Krista Vernoff. Season 19’s finale, a two-hour affair directed by Kevin McKidd (hour one) and Debbie Allen (hour two), airs Thursday, May 18, at 9/8. It will mark Ellen Pompeo’s first guest spot on the show since leaving her series-regular role of Meredith Grey in February.

What say you? Could you see Page throwing sparks with anyone at Grey Sloan? Hit the comments with your suggestions.