WrestleMania 39 Fuels Peacock Streaming High, Up 30% From 2022

WrestleMania 39 was a body slam dunk for Peacock.

The WWE’s biggest annual event, which streamed April 1-2 on Peacock, delivered the highest weekend usage ever on the nearly three-year-old service.

Though no specific numbers were made available by Peacock, live viewing of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 (including the Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver) reportedly was up 29% in hours viewed, and up 32% in reach, compared to live viewing of last year’s WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Peacock also says that WrestleMania 39 generated the most hours watched of any live event on the service, with the exception of the Super Bowl.

Enjoying some afterglow, this Monday’s WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network put in a headlock its highest 18-49 demo rating (1.0) in three years, and drew its second-largest audience (2.1 million, trailing only the Raw 30th Anniversary special that aired Jan. 23). Versus last year’s post-WrestleMania episode, Raw was up 22% in the demo and up 8% in total viewers.

Among the highlights from WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship; and Rhea Ripley bested Charlotte Flair to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. (TVLine has complete lists of winners for Night 1 and Night 2.)

WrestleMania 39 took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with attendance at 161,892 over the two nights. Next year’s WrestleMania 40 will take place April 6-7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and again stream exclusively on Peacock.