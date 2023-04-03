Rings of Power Shocker: Barely 1/3 of Viewers Finished Streaming Season 1

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power indeed took viewers on an epic journey, just not a well-attended one.

Only 37 percent of domestic Prime Video subscribers who started the fantasy drama’s first season completed all eight episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show reportedly performed slightly better overseas, where its completion rate is 45 percent.

According to THR‘s source, even a 50 percent completion rate wouldn’t be considered exceptional, especially for such an expensive series. (The first season cost Amazon roughly $715 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.)

Despite those reported figures, Prime Video boss Jennifer Salke stands by the Middle-earth series, which is expected to return for its second season sometime in 2024.

“This desire to paint the show as anything less than a success — it’s not reflective of any conversation I’m having internally,” Salke tells THR. “The second season, currently in production, will have more dramatic story turns. That’s a huge opportunity for us. The first season required a lot of setting up.”

TVLine readers gave the series’ double-episode launch an average grade of “B,” the finale netted a “B+,” and the season as whole earned a “B.” The series was also well-received by critics, with TVLine’s own Dave Nemetz handing the “gorgeously immersive epic” a grade of “A-.”

TVLine has reached out to Prime Video for comment.