Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Teases Meredith and Nick's Future

Grey’s Anatomy fans may want to put off calling time-of-death on Meredith and Nick’s relationship. Although things looked bleak for the estranged couple when last they spoke — does it get any worse than your girlfriend pretending she hasn’t heard you say you love her? — it ain’t over till it’s over, showrunner Krista Vernoff teased to TVLine on the ABC drama’s recent PaleyFest red carpet.

Although the EP wouldn’t get into specifics, “what I can say is that I still have hope for them as a couple,” she offered. “I think there’s a lot of good there, and fans will have to wait and see” how — and if — they resolve their issues.

We won’t have to wait too terribly long, either. Vernoff hinted that we’d have a sense of where Meredith and Nick’s relationship is headed by the end of Season 19, which wraps on Thursday, May 18, with a two-hour finale marked by Ellen Pompeo’s first post-series-regular appearance. (Leading man Scott Speedman continues to recur.) “I don’t believe in closure as a rule, in life or in storytelling. I think it’s a misnomer,” Vernoff said. “But I think there will be [some]” for Drs. Grey and Marsh.

Certainly, there will be some closure for Vernoff when Season 19 concludes: After six years at the helm, she’s stepping down and leaving her post in Season 20 to Meg Marinis, who has been with the show since Season 3 (and has been an EP since Season 15). Also on her way out is Kelly McCreary, who after nine seasons will last air in a series-regular capacity as Maggie in the Thursday, April 13, episode. Like Pompeo, she is is expected to continue to make guest appearances now and again. (With reporting by Scott Huver)

So, are you rooting for Meredith and Nick to get to ride off into the sunset together? Hit the comments with your hopes for their tumultuous romance.