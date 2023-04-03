Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon Joins Doctor Who Season 14 Cast

RuPaul’s Drag Race standout and two-time winner Jinkx Monsoon is set to star in the upcoming season of the BBC’s sci-fi smash Doctor Who, the series announced Monday.

Coming off of their successful run in Broadway’s Chicago as Matron “Mama” Morton, the actress is set to play a very major role in the series.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all,” showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement. “Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again.”

“I’m honored, thrilled and utterly excited to join Doctor Who!” Monsoon added. “Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer. I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

The series is set to return this November with three special 60th anniversary episodes featuring the return of fourteenth doctor David Tennant and his companion Catherine Tate. The next Doctor will be played by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who will step into Tennant’s shoes before year’s end. (An exact premiere date remains TBA, but you can watch a teaser here.)

In addition to winning Season 5 of Drag Race and Season 7 of Drag Race All Stars, Monsoon’s other TV credits include episodes of Blue Bloods and AJ and the Queen, and voice-acting gigs on Steven Universe and Mighty Magiswords. They also appeared in Clea DuVall’s 2020 Hulu film Happiest Season.

