Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Reveals 'Heartbreaking' Real-Life Tragedy: 'A Couple Months Ago... '

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Caterina Scorsone is opening up about a devastating personal tragedy she suffered earlier this year.

In a moving Instagram post on Monday, the actress revealed, “A couple of months ago my house burned down… while getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time,” before adding, “Smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.

“One thing about fires: they happen fast,” Scorsone continued. “I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful.”

Sadly, Scorsone says she and her family “lost all four of our pets” in the blaze, a loss “we are still sitting with.”

The longtime Grey Sloan doc went on to thank all of “the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did,” including the firefighters, investigators and her colleagues at Grey’s Anatomy.

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love,” Scorsone concluded. “The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful.”