Ratings: WWE, Blue Bloods Lead Friday

In the latest TV ratings, Fox's SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS' Blue Bloods and Fire Country copped the night's biggest audiences.

CBS | SWAT (with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating), Fire Country (5.1 mil/0.4) and the newly renewed Blue Bloods (5.2 mil/0.3) each lost some eyeballs while holding steady in the demo. Of note, Fire Country matched its smallest audience thus far while Blue Bloods hit an all-time audience low — though both shows apparently were preempted in some markets by weather and related news coverage.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.4 mil/0.6) was steady heading into WrestleMania 39 (how to stream).

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.9 mil/0.2) was steady, while Grand Crew (1.2 mil/0.2) rose in the demo.

ABC | Shark Tank (3.4 mil/0.5) was up in the demo.

The CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us returned to 590K/0.1, followed by Whose Line‘s 480K/0.1 and The Great American Joke Off premiere’s 360K/0.1.

