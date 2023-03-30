WrestleMania is going Hollywood again this year, and this is how you can secure a last-minute, front row seat to the two-night WWE spectacle.

WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania 39 will stream on Peacock Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Each day begins a pre-show at 6 pm ET followed by the official WrestleMania start at 8 pm. (Review the full match card down below.)

How to Watch WrestleMania 39 on Streaming

WrestleMania 39 will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.



($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Peacock Premium Plus with no ads)



Currently, Peacock offers two subscription levels: the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and is just $4.99/month (sign up here); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads (sign up here).

What Is on Tap for WrestleMania 39?

The big draw on Saturday is John Cena challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Entering the ring prior to that, you have Charlotte Flair taking on Rhea Ripley in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match; The USOs facing Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match; Becky Lunch, Lita and Trish Stratus throwing down with Damage CTRL, and more.

Then on Sunday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes. Leading up to that showcase, Bianca Belair battles Asuka in the Raw Women’s Championship match; the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match pits Gunther against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus; Edge grapples with Finn Bálor in the Hell in a Cell match, and more. (Review the full match card down below.)

