BBC's Ghosts, on Which CBS Hit Is Based, to End This Year

Button House is closing its doors. Broadcast Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

The hit BBC comedy Ghosts, on which the Rose McIver-led CBS sitcom is based, will end with Season 5. The announcement was made in a joint statement by executive producers Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, which reads as follows:

“After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and can’t wait to share it with you all later this year. We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1 and Monumental Television for their tireless support. But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches.”

The UK Ghosts first premiered in April 2019, and produced 24 episodes over its first four seasons. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream Stateside on HBO Max; a release date for Season 4 is TBD. The series stars YOU‘s Charlotte Ritchie as Alison, Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike, Lolly Adefope as Kitty, Baynton as Thomas, Farnaby as Julian, Howe-Douglas as Fanny, Howick as Pat, Rickard as Robin, Willbond as Captain and Katy Wix as Mary.

The U.S. version, meanwhile, resumes Season 2 on Thursday, April 13 (CBS, 8:30/7:30c). It was previously renewed for Season 3.

Are you sad to see the UK version of Ghosts come to an end? Sound off in Comments.