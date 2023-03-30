So Help Me Todd Sneak Peek: Sparks Fly Between Skylar Astin and Former Ground Floor Co-Star Briga Heelan

You can’t fake good chemistry, and these two have it in spades.

Great News’ Briga Heelan guest-stars in tonight’s episode of So Help Me Todd (CBS, 9/8c), reuniting her with Skylar Astin, who played her love interest on the short-lived TBS comedy Ground Floor from 2013 to 2015.

Of course, you’d never know that eight years have passed, given the easy breezy nature of the duo’s conversation in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, appropriately titled “Twelve Worried Persons.”

“When a juror dies during Susan’s first big trial as lead attorney, Margaret and Todd work to exonerate Amy, a juror from the same trial suspected of the murder,” per CBS’ official logline. “Also, Margaret’s sister Patty is in town and sparks fly between Todd and Amy.”

Heelan, naturally, plays Amy, whom Todd remembers from her reign as the Rose Festival queen when they were both in high school. Todd even manages to get her number, though he might want to be careful, given that she is suspected of murder and whatnot.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Broadway icon Marissa Jaret Winokur also guest stars in the episode as a fellow juror obsessed with true crime.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Broadway icon Marissa Jaret Winokur also guest stars in the episode as a fellow juror obsessed with true crime.