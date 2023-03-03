So Help Me Todd Casts Briga Heelan, Staging Ground Floor Reunion With Skylar Astin — First Look Photos

Eight years after co-starring on the TBS sitcom Ground Floor, Briga Heelan and Skylar Astin are set to reunite in an upcoming episode of CBS’ So Help Me Todd, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Heelan will guest-star as Amy, a juror (and former Rose Festival Queen) in the show’s March 30 episode (9/8c), appropriately titled “Twelve Worried Persons.”

“When a juror dies during Susan’s first big trial as lead attorney, Margaret and Todd work to clear Amy’s name, a juror from the same trial suspected of the murder,” according to the official logline. “Also, Margaret’s sister Patty is in town and sparks fly between Todd and Amy.”

Joining Heelan in this episode is Broadway star and Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, who will play Sydney, a fellow juror obsessed with true crime.

Browse exclusive photos of Heelan’s appearance below:

Sparks previously flew between Astin and Heelan’s characters on the Bill Lawrence/Greg Malins comedy Ground Floor, which aired for two seasons on TBS from 2013 to 2015. Heelan later led NBC’s two-season gem Great News, and recurred on shows like NBC’s Undateable and CBS’ B Positive.

Any Ground Floor fans out there excited to see Heelan and Astin back on screen together? Are you already hoping this one-episode appearance snowballs into a recurring role? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.