Friday the 13th Final Girl Adrienne King Teases Release Window for Peacock's Crystal Lake Prequel Series

The original Friday the 13th film’s OG Final Girl has hinted at a timetable for Peacock’s prequel series. And the wait just might kill you.

Adrienne King, aka intrepid Alice from the first two Friday the 13th slasher flicks, shared on Instagram a photo of her with Bryan Fuller, saying that she and Fuller — the writer/showrunner/executive producer for Peacock’s Crystal Lake prequel series — “had another exciting meeting filling me in on what’s in store for us at Camp Blood! Always a joy & can’t wait until I’m able share some details!”

Among King’s several hashtags was “#Coming2024,” indicating the awaited series won’t arrive until next year. However, Peacock at this time has no official news to share on the project’s timing/release window.

Back in January, King had shared to Facebook a snapshot of her reclined in a canoe not unlike the one Alice boarded at the close of Friday the 13th, with the caption, “I’m so excited to be going back to CRYSTAL LAKE! There’s so much I wish I could share with you regarding the new series but you’ll just have to be patient. So worth the wait!”

Peacock has yet to double-secret officially confirm her casting in the project.

Hailing from Fuller (Hannibal) and the super-buzzy A24 studio (of Everything Everywhere All at Once and Minari fame), Crystal Lake was first announced on Halloween of 2022, but series details are thus far being kept under wraps.

“I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said then in a statement. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.”

Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in turn said, “Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake. We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”