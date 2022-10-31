Friday the 13th Prequel Series Ordered at Peacock From Hannibal EP

Here’s some spooky news for your Halloween: Peacock has handed a straight-to-series order to a Friday the 13th prequel, the streamer announced on Monday.

Plot details are scant at this point, but the series, titled Crystal Lake, is billed as an “expanded prequel” to the long-running horror film franchise with hockey mask-wearing killer Jason Voorhees at its center. Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller will write and executive-produce the prequel, also serving as showrunner.

“Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s chairman of entertainment content Susan Rovner said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

The original Friday the 13th film, with counselors being murdered at a summer camp, was released in 1980 and become a box-office hit, spawning a franchise that includes nine sequels, a Nightmare on Elm Street crossover Freddy vs. Jason and a 2009 big-screen reboot. A previous TV adaptation, Friday the 13th: The Series, ran in first-run syndication from 1987 to 1990. The CW also developed an hour-long series based on the franchise, but it never made it past the pilot stage.