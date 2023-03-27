SNL: Molly Shannon and Ana de Armas Both Set to Host in April

Saturday Night Live has a brunette and a “Blonde” on tap to host next month. Weekend Update's Best Characters, Ranked!

As previously announced, SNL returns this Saturday, April 1 with Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary‘s Emmy-winning writer and Golden Globe-winning star — making her hosting debut, while Lil Yachty will perform as musical guest for the first time.

The week after Brunson’s hosting debut, veteran SNL cast member Molly Shannon will lord over Studio 8H for the second time ever. (Shannon’s A Good Person, with Florence Pugh, is now in theaters, and Season 3 of The Other Two hits HBO Max on May 4.)

Serving as musical guest that weekend will be Jonas Brothers, marking their third time getting the honor. (Jonas Brothers’ new album, The Album, is due for a May 12 release.)

Then on April 15, Ana de Armas will host SNL for the first time. Hot off her Academy Award nomination for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, de Armas next stars opposite Knives Out scene partner Chris Evans in the Apple TV+ rom-com Ghosted, premiering April 21.

That weekend, Karol G will similarly make her debut as an SNL musical guest, in the wake of her newest album, Mañana Será Bonito, becoming the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit No. 1 the Billboard 200 chart.