SNL: Quinta Brunson to Make Her Hosting Debut in April

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson will get schooled on hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live when she lords over Studio 8H for the first time in April.

It was announced during this weekend’s telecast (which was hosted by Jenna Ortega) that Brunson — an Emmy-winning writer and Golden Globe-winning actress, both for her work on ABC’s Abbott Elementary — will make her SNL hosting debut on Saturday, April 1.

Serving as musical guest that night will be the rapper Lil Yachty, also making his SNL debut.

Of note and possibly adding a wrinkle that night is the fact that SNL‘s post-production editors are prepared to strike and thus disrupt that weekend’s show if their bid for fair pay and better health benefits has not been satisfied by an April 1 deadline.