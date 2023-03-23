Neighbors Reunion: Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Are Strictly Platonic in New Apple Comedy — Get Premiere Date

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne‘s long-gestating Apple TV+ comedy finally has a premiere date. What's New on Netflix, Apple TV+ and More

Platonic, which snagged a series order in October 2020, will arrive on Wednesday, May 24. Three episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by one new episode every week (through July 12).

The 10-episode series “follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift,” according to the official logline. “The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.” Luke Macfarlane (Bros), Tre Hale (Love and Monsters), Carla Gallo (Bones) and Andrew Lopez (Blockers) also star.

Rogen and Byrne previously worked together on the 2014 comedy flick Neighbors — and its sequel, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — in which they played a married couple that goes to great lengths to sabotage the fraternity house next door. Nick Stoller, who directed both Neighbors films, co-created, directed and co-wrote Platonic with Francesca Delbanco (Friends From College). Rogen, Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch (Panhandle) serve as executive producers.

Platonic is one of two Apple TV+ series headlined by Byrne. She also stars in the aerobics comedy Physical, which returns with Season 3 later this year (date TBA). Additionally, Rogen is set to star in an as-yet-untitled showbiz comedy that revolves around an old Hollywood movie studio that he will write, direct and executive-produce alongside Evan Goldberg.

Will you be adding Platonic to your Apple TV+ watchlist? Scroll down to see additional photos (and a first look at the series' key art)