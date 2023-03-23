Ratings: True Lies Dips Without Lingo Lead-In; Survivor, Fire Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s Chicago Fire cooked up the night’s biggest audience. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

CBS | Survivor is eyeing a season high in total viewers (with just north of 5 million) and was steady in the demo (0.7; read recap). Leading out of an FBI: Most Wanted rerun (2.1 mil/0.2) now that Lingo‘s season has been ended early, True Lies (2.5 mil/0.2) lost a handful of eyeballs and ticked down to a demo low.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.4 mil/0.5), Fire (6.6 mil/0.6) and P.D. (4.9 mil/0.5) all dipped.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.6 mil/0.5) hit at least season lows, while Farmer Wants a Wife (2 mil/0.2) slipped for a second straight week.

ABC | Leading out of sitcom reruns, A Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2, read recap) held steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.