Fox Renews 2 Drama Series, Including Alert: Missing Persons Unit

A pair of Fox dramas will live to see another day: The network has renewed Alert: Missing Persons Unit and Accused for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Broadcast TV Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

The former will undergo a behind-the-scenes change, with Bones vet Carla Kettner tapped to take over as Alert: MPU showrunner. She succeeds Season 1 boss John Eisendrath, who will remain on board as an executive producer.

Still no word on The Resident, which we recently noted is looking unlikely to return for Season 7.

Accused thus far this season has averaged 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 playback, and including a well-watched post-NFL premiere). Out of all scripted fare Fox has aired this TV Season, it ranks No. 3 in audience, trailing only the 9-1-1s, and ties Lone Star and The Simpsons for No. 2 in the demo. The star-studded anthology hails from executive producer Howard Gordon.

Alert: MPU‘s 10-episode season, which wrapped Feb. 27 (read post mortem), averaged 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ranking fifth in audience (behind The Resident) and sixth in the demo, among scripted Fox fare. Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez star; Jamie Foxx is an EP.

“Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season’s new broadcast and multi-platform success stories,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement Thursday. “Looking to 2023-24, we’ll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying FOX’s strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability.

“With Accused, Howard Gordon has taken the crime anthology to new heights and acclaim, featuring an all-star roster of directors and talent headlining gripping episodes that entertain viewers with a provocative, fresh take on many of the most relevant, timely issues of our day,” Thorn continued. “Scott, Dania, John and Jamie have done an incredible job launching Alert and bringing its story into heart-pounding focus, giving us an emotionally intense procedural drama that’s primed for even more success as Carla takes the day-to-day reins, continuing the great work we’ve seen this season.”

Fox previously handed renewals to Bob’s Burgers (for Seasons 14 and 15), The Cleaning Lady (for Season 3), Family Guy (for Seasons 22 and 23), The Great North (for Season 4) and The Simpsons (for Seasons 35 and 36). Still on the bubble among the network’s scripted slate are 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Animal Control, Call Me Kat, Fantasy Island, the aforementioned Resident and Welcome to Flatch.

TVLine’s handy Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard has been updated to reflect Alert: MPU and Accused‘s renewals. Are you looking forward to their respective returns?