Smash Is Officially Heading to Broadway: What's Changing and What's Staying the Same?

Smash is ready to take on its biggest stage yet.

Announced by lead producers Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Steven Spielberg Wednesday, the adaptation of the NBC musical drama is (finally!) set to hit Broadway for the 2024-25 season.

The production will be helmed by five-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman, with a score by the Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show. Bob Martin (The Prom) and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys) will co-write the book, while the series’ Emmy-winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse will reprise his role for the stage adaptation.

Many of Shaiman and Wittman’s numbers (including “Let Me Be Your Star”) will be used in the musical alongside new material written solely for the stage. And though the story will again follow the “harrowing and hilarious process of mounting Bombshell,” the stage iteration will “depart liberally” from the series, according to producers.

“Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it was always my hope that a musical inspired by the show would eventually come to the stage,” said Spielberg in a statement. “We now have an incredible creative team, and I’m looking forward to completing the Smash journey which began with my producing partners over ten years ago.”

Added Greenblatt, who developed the original series: “Speaking for myself and Neil Meron, we’re elated that Steven wanted to join us as we bring Smash to the stage, as we’ve always felt that Shaiman and Wittman’s incredible score belonged on Broadway. And collaborating with the incomparable Susan Stroman, one of the best directors of musicals, plus first-class bookwriters, Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and our original choreographer, Josh Bergasse, is pure joy.”

Smash‘s Broadway show was originally announced in 2015, but continued to make headlines following a charity livestream with the show’s cast in 2020.

The NBC series ran for two seasons, producing a total of 32 episodes. It starred Megan Hilty, Katherine McPhee, Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston, Christian Borle, Will Chase, Jaime Cepero, Leslie Odom, Jr., Brian d’Arcy James, Jeremy Jordan, Ann Harada, Donna McKechnie and Wesley Taylor.

Are you excited to see Smash take the stage? Let us know in the comments below.