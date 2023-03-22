Ghosts Trailer: Headless Crash Returns, Woodstone B&B Hosts a Wedding in Season 2's Final Episodes — Watch

Ghosts fans, we have good news and bad news. The bummer: There are just five episodes left in the hit CBS comedy’s current second season. But on the bright side, TVLine has an exclusive teaser trailer for the final installments, which kick off on March 30 (at 8:30/7:30c).

“We can’t wait for fans to see the last few episodes of Season 2. A lot happens: Woodstone Mansion hosts a wedding, we find out where Crash has been, we finally solve Alberta’s murder, and we end the season with a very fun cliffhanger,” co-showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman tell TVLine.

Several of those storylines can be previewed in the above video, including 1950s greaser Crash getting his head lifted right off his body by Flower and the emotional reveal that Pete’s daughter is getting hitched. Meanwhile, Alberta’s living relative (guest star Ashley D. Kelley) arrives at Woodstone B&B in the March 30 episode… to uncover who murdered the jazz singer?

Plus, Crash isn’t the only spirit making a reappearance as the season wraps up: 1980s teen ghost Stephanie (played by Odessa A’zion) also resurfaces to question Flower and Thor’s unlikely romantic pairing, and their response to her question about what they have in common is more troubling than promising.

All the undead hilarity is leading to the May 11 season finale, which star Asher Grodman (aka Trevor) previously teased to us like this: “It’s gonna have more flashbacks, some mysteries are going to be solved… There’s going to be an epic cliffhanger at the end, and we may not be sure who all is in the house at the end of it.” (But there’s no need to fret about being left hanging — the show already got an early Season 3 renewal.)

Press PLAY above to watch the teaser trailer, then hit the comments with your hopes for the end of Season 2!