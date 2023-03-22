Endeavour Sets Final Season Premiere

The end is nigh for young Endeavour Morse. TV Shows Ending in 2023

PBS Masterpiece announced Wednesday that Endeavour‘s ninth and final season will arrive Stateside on Sunday, June 18, at 9/8c. The premiere date is accompanied by a new teaser trailer, which you can watch above.

“Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute [screenwriter] Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV,” executive producer Damien Timmer said in a previous statement. “Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We’d like to thank [series stars] Shaun [Evans] and Roger [Allam] and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!”

Added PBS Masterpiece EP Susanne Simpson: “Endeavour has been one of our most beloved Masterpiece series. Though we hate to see it end, we have been so proud to present this wonderful series to our viewers.”

The final-season news preceded Season 8’s Stateside debut last spring. The penultimate run picked up in the year 1971, as our heroes investigated suspected IRA retaliations, the murder of a local cab driver, and the peculiar killing of a college fellow which results in putting one of their own in imminent danger. In the farewell run, bowing this summer, Morse and his superior officer face “baffling new crimes and an unsolved case from the past,” according to the official logline.

Are you sad to see Endeavour go? Hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be tuning in for the very last episodes.