Endeavour to End With Season 9

PBS Masterpiece announced Monday that Endeavour will conclude with Season 9. The decision to end the Inspector Morse prequel was mutually agreed upon by producers Mammoth Screen, screenwriter Russell Lewis and series stars Shaun Evans and Roger Allam.

“Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV,” executive producer Damien Timmer said in a statement. “Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!”

Added PBS Masterpiece EP Susanne Simpson: “Endeavour has been one of our most beloved Masterpiece series. Though we hate to see it end, we have been so proud to present this wonderful series to our viewers.”

The final-season news precedes Season 8’s Stateside premiere (on Sunday, June 19). In the penultimate run, which aired across the pond in September 2021, the year is 1971, and “our heroes investigate suspected IRA retaliations, the murder of a local cab driver, and the peculiar killing of a college fellow which results in putting one of their own in imminent danger,” according to the official synopsis. “As Endeavour shows signs of a struggle with his inner demons, the team wonders if he is beyond the point of no return.”

